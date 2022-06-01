Family shares grief following fatal crash

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A family is in mourning after a crash took the life of 62-year-old Jack Day. The accident happened Monday afternoon along County Road 115 in Lawrence County.

“He was born and raised on this road. He died on this road,” Day’s daughter Rebecca Gaither said.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Day was traveling along CR-115 with his step-grandson in the car. Troopers say the car traveled off the roadway, over an embankment and hit a tree -- killing Day.

His step-grandson was taken to the hospital with serious non-life threatening injuries.

“I miss him, I wish he was here. I’d take him home with me, so I could take care of him cause I know he had a lot of health issues,” Gaither said.

Rebecca says he meant the world to their family.

“So glad he finally got to meet his great-granddaughter that is two months old before he passed, because he loved his grandkids, they meant the world to him,” Gaither said. “Tell him I love him one last time and for him to call me ‘son.’ I’m going to miss that so much. That was just his and my thing, nobody else’s.”

