Firefighters battle two separate house fires

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Huntington firefighters had a busy night Tuesday with two separate house fires – one in the city’s west end and another in the Guyandotte area.

Firefighters say the home in Guyandotte sustained significant damage after it caught fire. That fire was reported around 10:15 p.m.

Huntington firefighters battle a house fire along Maple Court in the Guyandotte area. (WSAZ/Andrew Colegrove)

Crews say one man was home on Maple Court but got out safely. Firefighters say it appears the fire started in the kitchen and living room area and spread to the attic. A neighbor used a hose to try to put the fire out before firetrucks arrived. Firefighters say they removed gunpowder from inside the house before flames were able to spread to it. The cause is unknown.

Earlier in the evening, crews responded to a vacant house fire in West Huntington. Reported before 9:30 p.m., it was in the area of 11th Street West and Madison Avenue.

Although the house was abandoned, crews worked to keep flames from spreading to nearby houses.

The cause of that fire also was unknown. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.