Advertisement

Firefighters battle two separate house fires

Huntington firefighters battle an abandoned house fire in the city's west end.
Huntington firefighters battle an abandoned house fire in the city's west end.(WSAZ/Raegan Williams)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Huntington firefighters had a busy night Tuesday with two separate house fires – one in the city’s west end and another in the Guyandotte area.

Firefighters say the home in Guyandotte sustained significant damage after it caught fire. That fire was reported around 10:15 p.m.

Huntington firefighters battle a house fire along Maple Court in the Guyandotte area.
Huntington firefighters battle a house fire along Maple Court in the Guyandotte area.(WSAZ/Andrew Colegrove)

Crews say one man was home on Maple Court but got out safely. Firefighters say it appears the fire started in the kitchen and living room area and spread to the attic. A neighbor used a hose to try to put the fire out before firetrucks arrived. Firefighters say they removed gunpowder from inside the house before flames were able to spread to it. The cause is unknown.

Earlier in the evening, crews responded to a vacant house fire in West Huntington. Reported before 9:30 p.m., it was in the area of 11th Street West and Madison Avenue.

Although the house was abandoned, crews worked to keep flames from spreading to nearby houses.

The cause of that fire also was unknown. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, a 39-year-old father drowned while he was...
Father drowns while tubing with his daughter over Memorial Day weekend
Metro 911 dispatchers say the crash happened on the eastbound lanes of I-64 near mile marker 55...
I-64 reopens after tractor trailer crash
Cpl. Lyons positioned with K-9 D'Jambo and the 48 bags of marijuana.
Kanawha Co. deputies discover 49 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop
One dead in Lawrence County crash
Kentucky State Police has identified the deceased as Gordon McKinney, 54 years old, of Harold,...
Body found in Levisa Fork of Big Sandy River identified by KSP

Latest News

A man suffered injuries Tuesday night in a shooting in the Fort Gay area of Wayne County, West...
Shooting sends man to the hospital
Hot spell has another day to run
First Warning Forecast
A local woman shared her experience of how she was targeted.
Scammers targeting parents looking for baby formula
Braids+Twists
Grants help local business set up shop in downtown Charleston