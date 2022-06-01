Gov. DeWine outlines next steps for enhancing student and teacher safety

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Following the mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas, killing 19 children and two teachers, one governor in our region is helping school districts take action.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has announced multiple steps his administration is taking. Some of those steps include a comprehensive behavioral threat assessment training, as well as encouraging student wellness and enhancing school security.

“My job is to get as much done that I can that will actually get done,” DeWine said.

School administrators like Mark Christian, who is a superintendent at South Point Schools, says enhancing physical security in schools could be a help.

“Some districts might not have the two-locking doors with a camera system that you can see the person -- you can ask them what they want and you can kind of look to see if they have any kind of weapons on them before you buzz them in the first door ... so that’s something that the governor’s proposal might help some older school districts or older buildings to try and get that in place for those schools,” Christian said.

From enhancing physical security in schools, to offering training and building support among students and teachers, these efforts focus on helping school officials evaluate potential threats and develop appropriate responses to ultimately keep safety as top priority.

More details on these steps DeWine has outlined can be found below:

Comprehensive Behavioral Threat Assessment Training for Ohio Educators: The Ohio Department of Public Safety and Ohio Department of Education will provide comprehensive, evidence-based behavioral threat assessment training for all Ohio educators. This training will help schools comply with H.B. 123, sponsored by Rep. Gayle Manning during the last General Assembly, which requires some schools to have threat assessment teams. Threat assessment models help schools and teachers uniformly evaluate troubling student behaviors, develop plans for intervention, and connect students in need to services.

Enhanced Statewide Safety Support for Schools: Governor DeWine announced that the Ohio School Safety Center (OSSC) will increase its number of regional school liaisons across the state. Governor DeWine created the OSSC in 2019 and added five school liaison positions in 2020. These liaisons assist schools in implementing best practices in physical school safety, training, and planning in each of the Ohio Department of Education’s 16 State Support Team regions. The expanded team will also assist schools and law enforcement with conducting annual security and vulnerability assessments to ensure security practices are up to date.

Improved Physical Safety in Ohio’s School Buildings: Every school building in the state, public and private, should meet the best practices for physical school safety. Governor DeWine will work with the Ohio General Assembly to invest more funding to assist school districts with enhancing the physical safety and security of their schools. This funding will be in addition to previous capital investments in Ohio schools which included $5 million to fund K-12 safety measures.

Enhanced Penalties for Violent Crime: Because most gun violence is committed by a relatively small number of repeat violent offenders who do not have the legal right to possess a gun, penalties for violent offenders must be strengthened. DeWine on Wednesday called on the Ohio General Assembly to swiftly pass House Bill 383, sponsored by Representative Kyle Koehler, which increases the penalty for violent offenders who continue to illegally obtain and possess firearms.

Accurate and Complete Background Checks: DeWine has used his executive authority to ensure more of the information necessary for accurate background checks is entered into the federal background check systems. Since forming a task force to study the issue in 2019, the number of warrants entered into the National Crime Information Center database has increased by more than 1,000%. Despite this progress, legislative change is needed to ensure background checks are accurate. DeWine called on the Ohio General Assembly today to mandate that local court and law enforcement agencies enter all of their warrants and protection orders into the appropriate state and national databases within 48 hours after they are issued.

Strengthening Ohio’s Mental Health Workforce

DeWine announced earlier this month, as part of his Wellness Workforce Initiative, a plan to invest $85 million, with the help of the General Assembly, to expand Ohio’s behavioral health workforce to meet the need.

Encouraging Student Wellness

DeWine created the Student Wellness and Success Fund, a $1.2 billion investment that is now a part of the school funding formula, to provide wraparound services to students. Wraparound services are programming and supports meant to build skills and fulfill a student or familial need. To date, this funding has launched 1,300 mental health programs and trained 6,500 educators and school professionals.

After hearing about the need for more accessible mental health services for students on college campuses, DeWine led the nation with a $13.5 million investment to expand mental health services for higher education students.

Enhancing School Security

Governor DeWine developed the Ohio School Safety Center within the Ohio Department of Public Safety to be a comprehensive, statewide office focused exclusively on enhancing the safety of Ohio schools. The center maintains and promotes the Safer Ohio Schools Tip Line (844-SAFEROH) and assists schools and first responders in preventing, preparing for, and responding to threats and acts of violence including self-harm. Staff also proactively scans social media and websites to identify threats against schools.

DeWine created the Ohio School Safety Working Group consisting of experts in the fields of public safety, education, mental health, emergency management, and others. The group meets quarterly to discuss school safety issues, trends, and local needs.

The governor has invested millions in helping public schools, chartered nonpublic schools, licensed preschools, institutions of higher education, nonprofit organizations, and houses of worship with funding for safety and security improvements.

Reducing Violent Crime

“We continue to pray for the families who have lost their children; there’s nothing in the world more difficult than losing a child,” DeWine said. “It is important to identify early on someone who is having problems in order to intervene and get them the help they need. We must do more to strengthen our schools’ physical security, and we must ensure school personnel have the proper training and support to keep themselves and their students safe. While our work continues, I commend Ohio’s school officials, who have worked very hard over the last few years to prepare, prevent, avert, and avoid tragedies.”

