Homeowner smoking cigar falls asleep, sets couch on fire

The fire started just before 5:30 Wednesday morning in the 2600 block of Charmwood Drive in...
The fire started just before 5:30 Wednesday morning in the 2600 block of Charmwood Drive in Mink Shoals.(John Green/WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 7:08 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Firefighters say a man was smoking a cigar and fell asleep when the cigar ignited the couch and some other things in the living room.

The homeowner was able to use a garden house to partially put out the flames before the fire department got to the scene.

The fire started just before 5:30 Wednesday morning in the 2600 block of Charmwood Drive in Mink Shoals.

Pinch Volunteer Fire Department and Malden Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene.

No injuries were reported.

