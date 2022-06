HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Two health crises among youth, a mental health crisis and a vaping epidemic, pose increasing threats to a generation of young people.

A truth initiative survey found that 93% of young e-cigarette users reported that vaping nicotine negatively affected their lives because it made them feel more stressed, depressed, or anxious.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.