Mother, daughter escape apartment complex fire

DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Firefighters in Dunbar battled a fire at an apartment complex early Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out before 5:45 a.m. in the 300 block of 15th Street.

Firefighters tell WSAZ the fire was in the second story of the 2 story building.

A mother and daughter were inside the apartment when the fire broke out, but a smoke alarm alerted them of the fire, and they made it out safely.

Flames were showing when firefighters got to the scene.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the 2nd floor apartment, but the first floor apartment has heavy water damage.

The Dunbar and South Charleston Fire Department responded.

No injuries were reported.

No one was in the first floor apartment when the fire started.

