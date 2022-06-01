Advertisement

Mother, daughter escape apartment complex fire

Firefighters tell WSAZ the fire was in the second story of the 2 story building.
Firefighters tell WSAZ the fire was in the second story of the 2 story building.(John Green/WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 7:19 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Firefighters in Dunbar battled a fire at an apartment complex early Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out before 5:45 a.m. in the 300 block of 15th Street.

Firefighters tell WSAZ the fire was in the second story of the 2 story building.

A mother and daughter were inside the apartment when the fire broke out, but a smoke alarm alerted them of the fire, and they made it out safely.

Flames were showing when firefighters got to the scene.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the 2nd floor apartment, but the first floor apartment has heavy water damage.

The Dunbar and South Charleston Fire Department responded.

No injuries were reported.

No one was in the first floor apartment when the fire started.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police has identified the deceased as Gordon McKinney, 54 years old, of Harold,...
Body found in Levisa Fork of Big Sandy River identified by KSP
Crews respond to a drowning at East Fork Lake.
16-year-old drowns in Ohio lake on Memorial Day
The Charleston Police Department says multiple people were shot in downtown Charleston Monday...
10 wounded in S.C. mass shooting, mayor says
Two taken to hospital following crash; road closed
The Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office says Stephen Dorsey Jr. and J.W. Shortridge have been...
Sheriff | Two arrested for grand larceny, stolen items returned to owner

Latest News

Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Wednesday, June 1st, 2022.
First Warning Forecast
It happened just before 7 a.m. Wednesday.
Crews battle house fire in Charleston
The fire started just before 5:30 Wednesday morning in the 2600 block of Charmwood Drive in...
Homeowner smoking cigar falls asleep, sets couch on fire
Brandon Butcher delivers the First Warning Forecast for Wednesday, June 1st, 2022.
First Warning Forecast