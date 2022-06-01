Ravenswood High School | Best of the Class

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Graduation season is winding down now with high school seniors receiving their diplomas. Back in April at WSAZ Best of the Class, two seniors from Ravenswood High caught the attention of our Newschannel 3 cameras.

Tony Cavalier profiled two peas in a pod... co-valedictorians heading to the same college to pursue different interests in medicine.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.