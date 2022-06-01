Advertisement

Ravenswood High School | Best of the Class

Ravenswood High School | Best of the Class
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Graduation season is winding down now with high school seniors receiving their diplomas. Back in April at WSAZ Best of the Class, two seniors from Ravenswood High caught the attention of our Newschannel 3 cameras.

Tony Cavalier profiled two peas in a pod... co-valedictorians heading to the same college to pursue different interests in medicine.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to a drowning at East Fork Lake.
16-year-old drowns in Ohio lake on Memorial Day
Kentucky State Police has identified the deceased as Gordon McKinney, 54 years old, of Harold,...
Body found in Levisa Fork of Big Sandy River identified by KSP
WSAZ Investigates | Access Denied
WSAZ Investigates | Access Denied
Two taken to hospital following crash; road closed
The Charleston Police Department says multiple people were shot in downtown Charleston Monday...
10 wounded in S.C. mass shooting, mayor says

Latest News

Wounded Warrior Project
Wounded Warrior Project
Kids and nicotine vaping
Kids and nicotine vaping
Kitchen hacks and easy snacks
Kitchen hacks and easy snacks
Botox with Living Well Aesthetics
Botox with Living Well Aesthetics
Gifts for every type of dad
Gifts for every type of dad