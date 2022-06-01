Scioto Co. Sheriff | Man arrested on rape, drug trafficking charges

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man is behind bars accused of rape and other drug-related offenses, according to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says it was contacted by the Portsmouth Police Department regarding a report of a sexual assault on May 27.

The sheriff’s office was advised that the victim in the incident had been taken to the hospital and then transported to another health center for a sexual assault examination

Interviews conducted by detectives led to the arrest of George Case Sanderlin, 45, of Portsmouth, Ohio.

Sanderlin was arrested at a home along 8th Street in Portsmouth, the sheriff’s office reports.

During the investigation, detectives also say they received a tip about drug abuse and drug trafficking.

Sanderlin has been charged with two counts of rape, a felony of the 1st degree, one count of permitting drug abuse, a felony of the 5th degree, and one count of trafficking in drugs, a felony of the 5th degree.

Sanderlin appeared in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, and is currently being held on a $120,000 bond.

Sheriff Thoroughman more charges could be presented to the Scioto county Grand Jury on a later date.

