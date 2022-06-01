Sign-up period begins for Huntington curbside recycling program

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Neighbors can now sign-up for the curbside recycling program in Huntington that will launch on October 1, 2022.

Rumpke Waste & Recycling will handle the sign-up registration process, billing, customer service and pick-up service for the program.

This is a voluntary program, and it will not affect household garbage service that will continue to be provided by the City of Huntington’s Public Works Department.

Residents will not be required to sort or separate recyclable materials.

All recyclable materials will go into a container provided by Rumpke. Rumpke will haul away recyclable materials once every two weeks. The recyclable materials will then be transported to Rumpke’s processing facility in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Acceptable materials will include paper, cardboard, plastic, glass bottles and jars (all colors accepted) and cartons (juice boxes, milk cartons, etc.).

Huntington residents whose household garbage is collected by the City’s Public Works Department are eligible for the curbside recycling program. This includes owner-occupied properties and renters who live in apartment buildings with four or fewer units.

At this time, renters who live in apartment buildings with five or more units will not be eligible to sign up for the program. However, the City and Rumpke may pursue a pilot project with a large apartment complex in the future to determine whether it is feasible to expand the service to these properties.

Businesses also are not eligible for this residential curbside recycling program. However, Rumpke offers commercial recycling services for businesses. Business owners inquiring about this service may call Rumpke at 1-800-828-8171, Ext. 8765.

The curbside recycling program will come at no cost to the City of Huntington if more than 910 individuals sign up for the program. The cost for residents will be $10 per month. By signing up, residents will agree to make an up-front payment for the first six months of service, plus a one-time delivery charge of $10 for a 95-gallon container. The one-time delivery charge for these containers will increase to $20 if residents sign up after October 1. Rumpke will send invoices for the up-front payments to residents in August or September.

Huntington residents who sign up for curbside recycling will be eligible to receive a $5 per month credit on their quarterly refuse fee bills from the City of Huntington. More information about how to receive the credit will become available in the near future.

To sign up >>> CLICK HERE.

Residents can also call 1-800-828-8171, Ext. 8755, between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and tell the agent you want to sign up for the Huntington Recycles program.

“Implementing a curbside recycling program in Huntington has been a vision of mine since I served on City Council prior to being elected mayor in 2012, and I was proud to see Huntington City Council vote unanimously in support of this partnership with Rumpke,” Mayor Steve Williams said. “With the credit that the City of Huntington will apply to refuse fee bills, our residents will ultimately pay only $5 per month for this service.”

