St. Francis ER Doctor provides heat illness prevention tips

By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The heat did not stop Charleston residents from enjoying the sunshine Wednesday.

Ronnie Harmon said he bikes daily, and high temperatures would not stop him.

“I enjoy the scenery, the weather. I use weights a lot, I’m a big fitness person. I love keeping good health,” he said.

Dr. Anna Corbin, an Emergency Room physician at St. Francis Hospital, said it is important to keep the weather in mind as you plan your routine during the summer months.

“Heat exhaustion is when somebody feels actual fatigue, sometimes nausea. They are usually quite warm when you actually take their body temperature is quite elevated, usually less than 105 [degrees],” she explained. “They just don’t feel well, they may feel like they want to collapse.”

Corbin said all age groups are prone to heat exhaustion, while older adults may experience heat stroke.

“Somebody actually has mental status changes. That means they’re mentation; how they’re acting truly differs,” she explained.

“They can have something like a seizure, maybe they may start talking out of their head. They don’t seem like themselves.”

She said it is important to check on elderly loved ones and neighbors during high-heat periods.

“If they don’t [have one on] start a fan on them, give them cool liquids, if they need to. Cool them down immediately,” she said. “Cool them down with room temperature pray mist. A fan actually does an amazing amount of cooling if you do not have the ability to be near an air conditioner.”

Corbin also encouraged taking breaks from working outside, staying hydrated, and replacing electrolytes but not to overdo it.

“There can be a little bit too much water and people neglect replacing electrolytes, that’s one thing you can see, then you actually end up with another problem, which is hyponatremia, low sodium,” she said. “People who work outside may want to have up to three liters of water a day.”

In Charleston, community centers are open for people to cool down during normal hours of operation.

Manna Meal soup kitchen is open seven days a week, allowing people to cool down from 6 a.m. until after lunch.

