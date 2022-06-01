Advertisement

Wheelersburg Pirates seek state championship in Softball

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The Wheelersburg High School softball team isn’t used to losing games, and that’s why last year’s trip to Akron is a motivating factor for this year’s team.

Wheelersburg lost in the state semifinals to the eventual state champions Sherwood Fairview and still remember that feeling. When they play Cardington Lincoln on Friday at Firestone Stadium they’re hoping the experience pays off.

“We were pretty young last year,” head coach Teresa Ruby said. “Still relatively young we just have three seniors but we’ve got that experience under our belt and a lot of kids are used to what we’re going to be doing so I think it’ll be a positive for us.

The Pirates are 25-1 this year and haven’t lost a game since April.

The game Friday with Cardington-Lincoln is a 5:30 p.m. start.

