HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

It is estimated more than 600,000 veterans live with flashbacks, nightmares, anxiety, or other symptoms of post traumatic stress disorder.

For veterans, this can make the transition to civilian life even more daunting. Wounded Warrior Project offers different programs to help with that.

For more information, visit the Wounded Warrior Project.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.