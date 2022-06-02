Electric and hybrid vehicles pose new risks to first responders

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - More and more people are switching to hybrid or electric vehicles, intending to save money at the pump or help the environment.

The National Transportation Safety Board said electric vehicle fires pose a threat to first responders.

In an 80-page report based on an investigation of four electric vehicle fires, the NTSB found that the vehicles’ high-voltage lithium-ion batteries “pose the risk of electric shock to emergency responders from exposure to the high-voltage components of a damaged lithium-ion battery.”

On Thursday, the Huntington Fire Department participated in safety training for these types of emergencies.

In a training exercise on Thursday, 24 AA batteries were burned to simulate what could happen during an electrical or hybrid vehicle fire.

If the car was on fire, instructors said it would be 300 times greater then the demo.

“We’re in changing times. As we adopt electrical and hybrid vehicles, it poses some interesting challenges for firefighters,” said Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller.

Fuller said because electrical vehicles or hybrid vehicles burn toxins the department would have to change protocol on how they respond.

“In many cases, instead of treating it like a vehicle fire, we’ll treat it like hazardous materials incident,” Fuller said.

The Huntington Fire Department is the first career department in the country that requires this training for all their firefighters.

