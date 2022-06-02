Fairland heading to Division III semifinals

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Fairland’s baseball team hasn’t hung around the postseason this long for some 13 years, but on Friday the Dragons want to go a step further in the Ohio Playoffs.

Fairland will put its 15 game winning streak on the line against the Minford Falcons in Chillicothe on Thursday morning with a chance to get to the regional finals.

The Dragons have been impressive on the mound and on defense by shutting out their last four opponents.

Fairland and Minford met in a scrimmage earlier this year but didn’t play during the regular season.

The game at Paints Stadium is set for 11:00 a.m.

