Former middle school aide sentenced to 2 years for abuse of special needs student

James Tysean Lynch, a former aide at Horace Mann Middle School, was sentenced Thursday to 24...
James Tysean Lynch, a former aide at Horace Mann Middle School, was sentenced Thursday to 24 months in prison on two battery charges involving the abuse of a special needs student.(wsaz)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A former aide at Horace Mann Middle School was sentenced Thursday to two years in prison on two battery charges involving the abuse of a special needs student.

According to information from Kanawha County Circuit Court, James Lynch, who’s in his late 30s, was sentenced to 12 months each on two of seven counts he had pleaded guilty to, with the sentences to be served consecutively. All of the counts were misdemeanors.

Lynch was the fourth aide from the school to be charged.

According to the indictment, Lynch shoved a child, causing that child to fall. Lynch also was accused of striking the child’s thigh with his left leg, as well as striking and squeezing the student’s hand. On another occasion, according to the indictment, Lynch struck the student in the chest, causing him to fall.

Investigators say the abuse happened from February to March of 2021.

