Hurricane heading to state championships

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Hurricane’s Redskins need no GPS to find Appalachian Power Park. The 3-time Class AAA baseball champions made the trip to the tournament in 2021 and didn’t like the result.

Hurricane lost to eventual champion Bridgeport 10-4 and will face the Indians again Friday in the AAA Semifinals.

The two teams played earlier this year in Hurricane and the Redskins won 7-6 but there’s a whole lot more on the line Friday evening.

The winner will play in the Class AAA Championship game Saturday against the winner of the Jefferson-GW game.

