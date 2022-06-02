Journey through Parenthood | Poison Proofing Your Home: Tips for Protecting Children

(WSAZ) - Learn how to poison proof your home and protect your family from accidental poisoning by watching this edition of Journey through Parenthood with Melanie Shafer.

The West Virginia Poison Center (WVPC) staff of nurses, pharmacists, and doctors offers assessment and emergency treatment recommendations on accidental exposures to medications and household substances, plant ingestion, snake, spider and other insect bites and stings, chemical spills, occupational exposures, and drug overdoses for the public and health care professionals 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

WV POISON CENTER 1800-222-1222

