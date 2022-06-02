Neighbors fear road closure as slip worsens in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A couple of weeks ago, we told you about the deterioration of Riders Creek Road in Putnam County. It’s so bad the Putnam County School District told us their school buses won’t try and cross it.

Since that story aired, we’ve received more messages from those who live in the area who say, in just two weeks, the condition of the roadway has gotten even worse.

“It’s been slowly going all through the winter,” David Carpenter said. “But here in the last couple of weeks, it’s got really bad. Spring rain has just about done it in.”

We first told you about the slip on May 19 after learning the road was so bad local school buses wouldn’t even try and drive through, forcing some students to walk more than a mile home.

Jessica Wood says the slip is even worse than two weeks ago.

“I mean you can’t even walk on it,” she said. “I mean, it’s breaking.”

How much has it changed? When we compared the video we took on May 19 to the video taken on June 2, the cracks have expanded much farther into the road.

Those who live nearby said they’re worried they won’t be able to drive through much longer. If they can’t get through, it’s a much longer drive to get just about anywhere.

“People who travel this way to get to work to Charleston, it’s probably going to add at least 25-30 minutes to their drive,” Carpenter said.

When initially working on this story, the state Division of Highways sent us a statement two days after the first story aired that said:

“Putnam County WVDOH noticed that Riders Creek settled in January 2022, and installed a pipe and gravel. During the recent storm Riders Creek sustained additional settlement. D1 Design evaluated the site and requested bids from soil nail contractors. Bids are due 5/25/22; we will coordinate with the low-bid contractor’s schedule to construct the repair (planned completion this summer).”

We reached out to them again Thursday about how neighbors are worried about the deterioration, but so far we haven’t heard back.

