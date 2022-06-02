Paving the way to a perfect weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A Thursday afternoon of ominous skies saw a few lines of spring showers and thunderstorms pass. The bark more noticeable than the bite as these squalls passed. Yes the rain fell briefly heavily, yes the winds gusted a bit and yes a few streaks of lightning danced across the heavens with rumbles of thunder. Still no severe weather accompanied the storms and now a refreshing air mass is invading for Friday and the weekend.

Tonight will see skies partially clear as temperatures settle back thru the 60s after dark making for a refreshing start to the Pullman Square concert series and opening night for HART in the PARK’s debut of “Into the Woods”.

By dawn Friday patchy fog will form with temperatures inching down into the upper 50s.

Friday will feature a partly cloudy sky with a cozy breeze. Highs will work their way into the upper 70s. Newsflash a comfy June day with partial sunshine is a candidate for a severe sunburn for those who fail to use sunscreen and instead go unprotected. The reason for that is simple; namely the June sun is the strongest of the entire year!

Friday night looks idyllic for Live on the Levee in Charleston though a light jacket may come in handy as the concert ends around 9.

The weekend looks even better with lots of sunshine, low humidity and highs in the 80s. Lows will drop into the good sleeping 50s.

Next chance of rain waits for next week.

