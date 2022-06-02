Pleasant Valley Hospital to become part of Mountain Health Network

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Pleasant Valley Hospital, located in Point Pleasant, will become part of the Mountain Health Network by combining forces with Cabell Huntington Hospital.

Mountain Health Network made that announcement Thursday, saying both hospitals have signed a Letter of Intent “to solidify and expand their relationship.”

“Our goal is to ensure access to advanced medicine and compassionate care for all residents of Mason, Jackson, Gallia and Meigs counties,” said Mountain Health Network CEO Dr. Kevin Yingling in a news release. “Key to the acquisition is maintaining Pleasant Valley Hospital as an acute care hospital with emergency services. Thanks to the commitment of our academic medical center partner, increased access to medical specialties will be supported through Marshall Health and graduate medical education programs will be provided by Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. Additionally, we plan to enhance telehealth services and connect PVH to our electronic health platform.”

According to the release, the agreement calls for a $25 million investment by Cabell Huntington Hospital in Mason County. Among the improvements will be renovations to Pleasant Valley Hospital’s emergency department.

Also, according to the release, “PVH and its Board of Trustees plan to contribute an estimated $14 million to be used by Cabell toward capital improvement projects at PVH. A total of upwards of $39 million will be invested in PVH over the next five years.”

The hospitals will work together in the coming weeks to finalize the agreement. St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington is also part of the Mountain Health Network.

