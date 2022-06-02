Advertisement

Police chase reaches nearly 100 miles per hour; driver arrested

Norris was charged with obstructing official business, speeding, reckless operation, expired...
Norris was charged with obstructing official business, speeding, reckless operation, expired tags and no driver’s license.(Wellston Police Department)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WELLSTON, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man was arrested Wednesday after he attempted to evade police.

According to the Wellston Police Department, an officer initiated a traffic stop on State Route 349 or Lake Alma Road for a registration violation.

Instead of pulling over for the red and blue flashing lights, the driver, Jerico Guy Norris, 24, of McArthur is accused of speeding up.

According to police, Norris’ vehicle reached speeds of 97 miles per hour in a 35 speed zone.

Officers report Norris finally stopped the car at the parking lot of the first beach of Lake Alma State Park.

Norris took off running, but was caught by an officer.

Officials say Norris had warrants out for his arrest from the Vinton County Sheriff, the Ohio State University Police Department, the Lancaster Police Department, the Madison County Sheriff and the Fairfield County Sheriff.

Norris was charged with obstructing official business, speeding (97 in a 35), reckless operation, expired tags and no driver’s license.

He was turned over to the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office and taken to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
WSAZ Investigates | Access Denied
WSAZ Investigates | Access Denied
The vandalism happened Sunday morning.
Country club vandalized by people on four-wheelers
Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
Tulsa police respond to a shooting at the Natalie Medical Building Wednesday, June 1, 2022. in...
4 killed in shooting at Tulsa medical building; shooter dead

Latest News

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx
Youngest COVID-related death reported in West Virginia
Journey through Parenthood
Journey through Parenthood | Poison Proofing Your Home: Tips for Protecting Children
The accident happened around 8 a.m. Thursday
Eastbound lanes of I-64 reopen following rollover accident
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Thursday, June 2nd, 2022.
First Warning Forecast