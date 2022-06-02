Police chase reaches nearly 100 miles per hour; driver arrested

WELLSTON, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man was arrested Wednesday after he attempted to evade police.

According to the Wellston Police Department, an officer initiated a traffic stop on State Route 349 or Lake Alma Road for a registration violation.

Instead of pulling over for the red and blue flashing lights, the driver, Jerico Guy Norris, 24, of McArthur is accused of speeding up.

According to police, Norris’ vehicle reached speeds of 97 miles per hour in a 35 speed zone.

Officers report Norris finally stopped the car at the parking lot of the first beach of Lake Alma State Park.

Norris took off running, but was caught by an officer.

Officials say Norris had warrants out for his arrest from the Vinton County Sheriff, the Ohio State University Police Department, the Lancaster Police Department, the Madison County Sheriff and the Fairfield County Sheriff.

Norris was charged with obstructing official business, speeding (97 in a 35), reckless operation, expired tags and no driver’s license.

He was turned over to the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office and taken to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.

