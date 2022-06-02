Advertisement

Road slip has nearby residents asking for help

Road slip has nearby residents asking for help
By Matt Lackritz
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A portion of Crab Creek Road in Mason County is down to one lane after a slip made part of it impassable.

Those who live nearby, including Randy Searls, said the area has been a problem for months and has only gotten worse.

“It started probably six months ago, and it’s progressively gotten worse and now it’s really getting bad, so it needs attention quick,” he said.

Searls lives about half a mile from the slip and said he doesn’t feel safe driving through the area, but there aren’t really other options.

He said he’s spoken with people from the state Division of Highways, and while he’s grateful a traffic light has been put up, he says it’s not enough.

“I’ve talked to our supervisor in Mason County, and he’s a terrific guy,” he said. “And, you know, it’s above him. I mean, there’s nothing that he can do. Everybody’s hands are tied. It’s tough because we don’t know what to do.”

We both called and emailed the DOH to find out what’s being done and to see if they would do an interview with us. We got an email response that said:

“I spoke with our District 1 Maintenance Engineer, who provided the following information. We are indeed working on a repair for this location. This location has overhead utilities, which make an emergency repair difficult. District 1 solicited proposals from soil nail vendors, which were received last week and are being evaluated. Temporary traffic signals have been placed and will remain at the site until the repair is complete. Mason County crews will continue monitoring the area, especially when heavy rains are predicted such as those that occurred earlier this month. "

While Crab Creek is a major concern for Searls, he’s worried about roads throughout the entire county.

“It’s the whole north, south, east and west,” he said. “Mason County needs help.”

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
WSAZ Investigates | Access Denied
WSAZ Investigates | Access Denied
Crews respond to a drowning at East Fork Lake.
16-year-old drowns in Ohio lake on Memorial Day
Kentucky State Police has identified the deceased as Gordon McKinney, 54 years old, of Harold,...
Body found in Levisa Fork of Big Sandy River identified by KSP
A 17-year-old boy died Tuesday after an ATV accident in the Dixie area of Fayette County, West...
17-year-old dies in ATV crash

Latest News

The sheriff says four people were taken into custody at the scene.
Stolen property, drugs found during search in Gallia County; 4 arrested
The sheriff says four people were taken into custody at the scene.
Drugs, stolen property found during search in Gallia County
Wellston to host meeting on stray cat concerns
Wellston to host open meeting to discuss concerns about stray cats
Governor Mike DeWine has announced multiple steps his administration is taking to help school...
Gov. DeWine outlines next steps for enhancing student and teacher safety