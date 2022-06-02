Road slip has nearby residents asking for help

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A portion of Crab Creek Road in Mason County is down to one lane after a slip made part of it impassable.

Those who live nearby, including Randy Searls, said the area has been a problem for months and has only gotten worse.

“It started probably six months ago, and it’s progressively gotten worse and now it’s really getting bad, so it needs attention quick,” he said.

Searls lives about half a mile from the slip and said he doesn’t feel safe driving through the area, but there aren’t really other options.

He said he’s spoken with people from the state Division of Highways, and while he’s grateful a traffic light has been put up, he says it’s not enough.

“I’ve talked to our supervisor in Mason County, and he’s a terrific guy,” he said. “And, you know, it’s above him. I mean, there’s nothing that he can do. Everybody’s hands are tied. It’s tough because we don’t know what to do.”

We both called and emailed the DOH to find out what’s being done and to see if they would do an interview with us. We got an email response that said:

“I spoke with our District 1 Maintenance Engineer, who provided the following information. We are indeed working on a repair for this location. This location has overhead utilities, which make an emergency repair difficult. District 1 solicited proposals from soil nail vendors, which were received last week and are being evaluated. Temporary traffic signals have been placed and will remain at the site until the repair is complete. Mason County crews will continue monitoring the area, especially when heavy rains are predicted such as those that occurred earlier this month. "

While Crab Creek is a major concern for Searls, he’s worried about roads throughout the entire county.

“It’s the whole north, south, east and west,” he said. “Mason County needs help.”

