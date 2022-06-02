Rollover accident closes portion of I-64

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A rollover crash along I-64 has shut down both eastbound lanes, according to dispatchers.

The accident happened around 8 a.m. Thursday near the 16-mile marker close to the US 60/29th Street exit.

During the crash, the vehicle hit the guardrail and landed on its side.

No further information has been released at this time.

