Advertisement

Rollover accident closes portion of I-64

The accident happened around 8 a.m. Thursday
The accident happened around 8 a.m. Thursday(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A rollover crash along I-64 has shut down both eastbound lanes, according to dispatchers.

The accident happened around 8 a.m. Thursday near the 16-mile marker close to the US 60/29th Street exit.

During the crash, the vehicle hit the guardrail and landed on its side.

No further information has been released at this time.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
WSAZ Investigates | Access Denied
WSAZ Investigates | Access Denied
The vandalism happened Sunday morning.
Country club vandalized by people on four-wheelers
A 17-year-old boy died Tuesday after an ATV accident in the Dixie area of Fayette County, West...
17-year-old dies in ATV crash
A man suffered injuries Tuesday night in a shooting in the Fort Gay area of Wayne County, West...
Shooting sends man to the hospital

Latest News

Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Thursday, June 2nd, 2022.
First Warning Forecast
Brandon Butcher delivers the First Warning Forecast for Thursday, June 2nd, 2022.
First Warning Forecast
Thunder to break hot spell
First Warning Forecast
Road slip has nearby residents asking for help
Road slip has nearby residents asking for help