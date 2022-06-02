Advertisement

Sheriff | Two in custody following stabbing; one injured

One person was injured during the incident along Route 60.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two people are in police custody Thursday following a stabbing near a business, according to Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle.

Officials report the victim drove to a medical center for treatment.

One of the individuals arrested was located about a mile away from the scene at a gas station, according to the sheriff.

West Virginia State Police is taking over the investigation.

Further information has not been released.

