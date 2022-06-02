Advertisement

Stolen property, drugs found during search in Gallia County; 4 arrested

By Andrew Colegrove
Jun. 1, 2022
CHESHIRE, Ohio (WSAZ) - Four people were arrested Tuesday after the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office searched a home in Cheshire.

Sheriff Matt Champlin says deputies served a search warrant at a home along Little Kyger Road and found narcotics, cash, and stolen property.

He says two men and two women were taken into custody at the scene and taken to the Gallia County Jail.

Melvin Valentine Jr., 46, of Gallipolis, is charged with possession of narcotics and trafficking in narcotics.

Christina Belcher, 38, of Gallipolis, also is charged with possession of narcotics and trafficking in narcotics.

Shyla Jarrell, 34, of Racine, was arrested on a warrant as a fugitive from justice.

Derek Daniels, 40, of Cheshire, was arrested for outstanding warrants.

Sheriff Champlin says more charges may be coming.

Anna North and her family had just moved into a new home in Cheshire a few months ago near the property that was searched.

“For them to be that close by, it’s kind of scary,” North said.

In a written statement, Sheriff Champlin said, “If you are suffering from addiction and you need help, the time to reach out for help is now. Our local partners in the substance abuse community are prepared to help you. If you are trafficking drugs in our communities, no matter the amount or frequencies, we are coming for you. It’s going to be a long summer, and you might as well plan on looking over your shoulder, as we are coming.”

