Wellston to host open meeting to discuss concerns about stray cats

WELLSTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - City leaders in Wellston have called a special meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday. Councilwoman Teresa Ponn-Lemaster says the meeting will be open to the public and will give residents a chance to voice their concerns about stray cats in the city.

“People that don’t own cats can’t even go out and work in their flower beds because of cat feces and everything else. They run all over the streets,” Ponn-Lemaster said.

She hopes the public meeting will provide a chance for residents to speak directly to city leaders and help start a conversation that could eventually lead to a solution.

Wellston resident Donna Smith plans to attend and says she won’t be shy about the way she feels.

“People who are irresponsible, get animals and then throw them out for the rest of the community to deal with need to be dealt with harshly. They need to be fined and we need somebody in charge of that enforcement. We need a way to enforce these laws so that they apply to all of the animals involved,” Smith said.

The meeting will be held inside council chambers at City Hall.

“It’s something we need to look into and see if there is a solution or try to work towards a solution that we can all agree upon,” Ponn-Lemaster said.

