Boyd Co. Fiscal Court approves leasing old Sears building for horse racing gaming center

Boyd Co. Fiscal Court approves leasing old Sears building for horse racing gaming center(WSAZ/Andrew Colegrove)
By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - At a special meeting Friday night, the Boyd County Fiscal Court voted to approve leasing the old Sears building at Camp’s Landing to be used as a horse racing gaming center.

The measure passed by a 3-1 vote.

The lease is part of a $50 million investment by Revolutionary Racing Kentucky to build a quarter horse race track near the old Kyova Mall site.

The owner of Camp Landing has said he supports the horse park, but he’s concerned about having a gambling facility right next to Malibu Jack’s, a location geared toward kids.

He’s said he’d prefer having the facility behind Camp’s Landing.

Proponents of this have argued it would provide a much-needed economic boost to the area. Those who’ve spoken out against it have brought up moral concerns about gambling.

For previous coverage:

Fiscal Court votes to begin negotiations for equine facility in Boyd County

