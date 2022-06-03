Advertisement

Bystander stops man with gun

Shane Bryant is facing a charge of having a weapon under disability, according to the...
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A bystander is being credited with restraining and separating a man from his firearm outside a business in Wilkesville on Thursday.

According to the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office, they received a report about a firearm being pulled out during a fight outside a business along Main Street.

Deputies determined Shane Bryant, 46, of Wilkesville, got into an argument with someone in the parking lot of the business.

Deputies report Bryant was able to fire off a single shot before he was restrained by a bystander and separated from his gun.

No one was hit by the stray bullet.

Bryant managed to leave the scene before deputies arrived, but was quickly caught.

Bryant was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries, and was later transported to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.

A bond hearing is expected to be held soon.

Bryant is facing a charge of having a weapon while under disability, a felony.

The case was sent to Vinton County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Payne for review.

