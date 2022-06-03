H.A.R.T. in the PARK returns for a 9th season of outdoor theater

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Outdoor theatre has returned to the region with the gang from H.A.R.T. in the Park, Huntington Area Regional Theater for short, debuting their rendition of “Into the Woods” this weekend.

Here in June for three weekends, the H.A.R.T. players are exploring the Ritter Park forest with their revival of the Tony Award winning Broadway play. “Into the Woods” is a dream come true for lovers of kids fairy tales as four heroines and heroes share the same stage: Cinderella, Jack and the Beanstalk, Red Riding Hood and damsel in distress Rapunzel as played by Abbie Browning are ready for opening night.

Abbie said, “I am nervous but excited to finally get to sing by myself!”

Act one showcases the depth of musical talent that H.A.R.T. enjoys. Fresh faced and confident thespians with marvelous voices!

For the Smirls‚ Mary and Tommy, it’s a family affair … a decade long in the making.

Daughter Riley is using this summer to unwind before she begins her law studies at GW in the fall.

For likeable veteran Tamara Meadows a chance to play an evil witch … for soon to be Marshall freshman R.J. Blankenship a breakthrough role in a promising career!

It’s a colossal convergence of fairy tale characters, and it’s on stage for three weekends starting Thursday at Ritter Park.

