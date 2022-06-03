Investigation into State Police property thefts leads to several arrests

PIKE COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - Several people were arrested Wednesday evening after drugs and stolen items were discovered inside a home in the Coal Run community of Pike County.

According to Kentucky State Police, an investigation began Monday after KSP Post 9 security cameras caught individuals stealing from State Police property.

Following the thefts, a search warrant was executed at a home along Flora Street. Detectives and troopers found stolen items and suspected methamphetamine inside the home.

KSP reports the investigation led detectives to another home in the Tram community of Floyd County where several guns, heroin, suspected methamphetamine, and marijuana was found inside.

Prescription medication, drug paraphernalia, and more than $1,600 in cash were also taken from the home.

Timothy Cecil, 59, of Pikeville, was arrested on charges of possession of controlled substance 1st degree (Methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Aaron Caines, 28, of Betsy Layne, was arrested on charges of possession of controlled substance 1st degree (Methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tessa Belcher, 32, of Coal Run, was arrested on charges of possession of controlled substance 1st degree (Methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, and tampering with physical evidence.

Rebecca Cecil, 38, of Pikeville, was arrested on charges of theft by unlawful taking and tampering with physical evidence.

Joshua Habern, 39, of Pikeville, was arrested on a parole violation warrant.

All those arrested are now in the Pike County Detention Center.

Additional charges from this investigation are still pending, according to KSP.

