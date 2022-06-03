It’s State Tourney time

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Baseball and softball are winding down in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky with some local teams still alive. In Charleston, the Logan Wildcats defeated Shady Spring 10-1 in the Class AA semi-finals while in Lexington, the Boyd County Lions shut out Danville in the first round of the Kentucky Sweet 16.

Also winning on Thursday were the Fairland Dragons who beat Minford in the Ohio District III and will be playing in the regional finals against Baltimore Liberty Union on Friday.

