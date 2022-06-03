Jury selection underway in trial of man accused of fatally shooting police officer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Jury selection remains underway in the trial of Joshua Phillips who’s charged with the murder of Charleston Police Officer Cassie Johnson.

The deadly shooting happened in December 2020.

While jury selection is expected to continue into next week, it also appears the trial will also begin next week. The judge told potential jurors that they need to be available all of next week and possibly the beginning of the following week.

During the process on Friday, 23 potential jurors were brought in – with the judge and defense lawyers asking them if they have any connection to the case. At this point, each potential juror is having a one-on-one session with lawyers to determine if they’re fit for the case. A few already have been dismissed because of personal conflicts.

The process will continue next week with more people being considered as jurors.

