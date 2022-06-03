Advertisement

Jury selection underway in trial of man accused of fatally shooting police officer

Jury selection underway in case of man accused of fatally shooting police officer
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Jury selection remains underway in the trial of Joshua Phillips who’s charged with the murder of Charleston Police Officer Cassie Johnson.

The deadly shooting happened in December 2020.

While jury selection is expected to continue into next week, it also appears the trial will also begin next week. The judge told potential jurors that they need to be available all of next week and possibly the beginning of the following week.

During the process on Friday, 23 potential jurors were brought in – with the judge and defense lawyers asking them if they have any connection to the case. At this point, each potential juror is having a one-on-one session with lawyers to determine if they’re fit for the case. A few already have been dismissed because of personal conflicts.

The process will continue next week with more people being considered as jurors.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information. For previous coverage:

CPD Officer Cassie Johnson laid to rest after Hero’s Funeral Service

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sara Hysell faces a malicious wounding charge in connection with an incident that happened...
UPDATE: Woman charged after stabbing
https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx
Youngest COVID-related death reported in West Virginia
The accident happened around 8 a.m. Thursday
Eastbound lanes of I-64 reopen following rollover accident
WSAZ Investigates | Deadly Deficiencies
WSAZ Investigates | Deadly Deficiencies
Norris was charged with obstructing official business, speeding, reckless operation, expired...
Police chase reaches nearly 100 miles per hour; driver arrested

Latest News

Boyd Co. Fiscal Court approves leasing old Sears building for horse racing gaming center
Boyd Co. Fiscal Court approves leasing old Sears building for horse racing gaming center
Todd Crawford breaks state record for number of jumps in a single day
Skydiver breaks state record for number of jumps in a single day
Jury selection underway in case of man accused of fatally shooting police officer
Jury selection underway in case of man accused of fatally shooting police officer
Neighbors call for more signs after truck hits bridge
Neighbors call for more signs after truck hits bridge