Man arrested after shots-fired incident

Billy Joe Thompson, 53, of Ravenswood, West Virginia, faces charges after a shots-fired incident.
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 11:26 PM EDT
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man faces wanton endangerment charges after shots were fired in Ravenswood, according to the Ravenswood Police Department.

Billy Joe Thompson, 53, of Ravenswood, was arrested after the incident on Dye Street. Police said it happened just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers said no one was hurt during the incident. Another man was detained at the scene but wasn’t arrested.

Thompson is in custody in the South Central Regional Jail. His bond is $30,000.

