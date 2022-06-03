Advertisement

Man from Charleston wanted in connection with shooting in Beckley

Warrants have been obtained for malicious wounding, wanton endangerment, and unlawful possession of a firearm.(Beckley Police Department)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man is wanted by police for shooting and injuring another man Thursday.

According to the Beckley Police Department, they arrived at the Hargrove Street Apartments just before 6 p.m. Thursday and found a 26-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest.

Officers performed life-saving measures on the victim until he was transported to a hospital.

The victim is listed in stable condition at the hospital.

Beckley Police say Andrew Miller, 31, of Charleston has been identified as the person responsible for the shooting. Warrants have been obtained for malicious wounding, wanton endangerment, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Beckley Police Department at 304-256-1720 or CrimeStoppers of West Virginia via their free P3 Tips App.

Cash rewards may be paid for information leading to an arrest.

