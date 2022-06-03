Neighbors call for more signs after truck hits bridge

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- People in one neighborhood are calling for more safety measures after a tractor trailer hauling chairs crashed into an underpass because it was too big to get through.

It happened on Riverside Drive in Guyandotte.

Andrew Savage says he was driving that box truck when he crashed into the underpass railroad bridge on Riverside Drive.

“I hit the bridge,” Savage told WSAZ. “The truck was driving was 13 foot 6. The bridge was only 10 feet.”

He says while he’s been driving for 7 years, this was his first day on the job with that particular company.

“If there was a sign, I would’ve stopped. I would’ve turned around,” Savage said. “If there was any sign. Even if it said it was 13 feet 6 inches, I wouldn’t have tested my luck. I would’ve made the decision to not risk the truck, the load, or my life.”

Huntington Police say the crash happened just after 8 p.m. Wednesday.

“He even ran to the other side of the bridge to see if there was a clearance sign, there was not,” said Cliff Wilks who lives in the area.

It’s not the first time this area has seen a crash at that underpass.

Cabell County 911 says in the last year there have been two crashes there involving semis hitting the bridge.

“Every year, there’s usually one or two big trucks that they’re too high that they hit the bridge,” said Burl Edwards, who also lives in the area. “It’s happened several times.”

While you can see a 10 feet maximum clearance sign on one side of the underpass, there isn’t one on the side of the road where the crash happened. But there are clearance signs about a half a mile away from the underpass in each direction.

Neighbors say though, they want to see bigger and clearer signs.

“There’s no signs bolted on either side showing the clearance like they used to have before this new construction,” Wilks said.

Neighbors say the bridge was recently painted and old signs were removed and never put back up, eliminating the warning of the bridge clearance.

“Usually they have a small sign up with a warning,” Edwards said. “I think when they know it’s a hazard, which that is when it happens two or three times a year, there ought to be a bigger sign.”

WSAZ reached out to CSX Thursday and Friday to see if the bridge and the tracks have been inspected since the crash.

They have not responded to our emails.

WSAZ Reporter Shannon Litton also reached out to the City of Huntington to see if they would add another sign.

A city spokesperson told him there was already a sign there.

Shannon then pointed out while there were signs about a half a mile away from both sides of the underpass, there was only a sign near the bridge on one side of the road and not the side where the accident happened, so he asked if another sign would be added.

The city has not yet responded to WSAZ.

