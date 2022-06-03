Nitro to make a splash with new pool opening next year

NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Folks who usually head to the Nitro City Pool for a swim will need to head elsewhere this summer.

The city shared that the pool will not open this summer.

Marie Terry used the pool for decades.

“What I used it for was the water aerobics class they would have. I think it was three days a week, and it was just a lot of good exercise,” she recalled. “Then, it would close down for the kids to come in and play and during that time kids from the school and neighboring cities would come in because of the quality pool it was and the workers would come in and take such good care of the kids.”

Terry’s been keeping busy this summer by playing pickleball.

The closure, however, is not without giving residents something in return.

A $6.5 million bond recently approved by the City Council includes an addition of a splash park and a brand new pool.

Jamie Wright, Nitro’s building inspector, said the pool has been in need of an upgrade.

“The operational system, the mechanics just had reached the end of their operating capacity for the pool. We were having some problems make getting the chemicals degenerate into the pool properly,” he explained. “There needed to be some new underground plumbing and things done here with the drainage system, and the way that the pool, it just needed to stay at a certain clarity and one end of the pool, it was because the mechanics were just getting old and worn out.”

Wright said the pool’s remodeling is just one of many upgrades coming to the city’s park all in hopes to give an enjoyable experience for everyone who visits.

“Next summer, you’ll see a new complex with a new pool with a splash pad for the kids, some pickleball courts and some tennis courts,” he said. “The playground will be removed from the current location and placed by the pavilion.”

Wright said because of the bond, no taxpayer dollars are touched.

“We hope that people realize the citizens realize that it’s not their tax dollars, that is being drawn to do this,” he said. “We did receive a bond to do this project.”

Terry said she looks forward to what is coming.

“What is happening to the city is one of the most wonderful things that a small town can do, in the interest of all age groups,” she said. “It doesn’t matter if you’re a newborn or a senior citizen like me, there is something to do.”

Construction on the new pool is expected to start July 1, in hopes to open up by summer of next year. Season passes should still be available.

