Perfect weather weekend, ‘nuf said!

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -It’s the first weekend of June with outdoor events galore. By summer’s end there will be a bounty of fairs, festivals, parades and concerts. Chances are by Labor Day weekend we will look back on this weekend as the best weather of the whole season!

Saturday will dawn with patchy fog and comfortable air. Thermometers will register near 50 degrees. The early fog and dew will quickly evaporate under the power of the June sun. Temperatures will rise toward 80 with an afternoon sunburn index registering a perfect 10 (highest of the summer season).

Saturday night will be ideal for outdoor fun including the Benny Wilson blues concert in Ashland and H.A.R.T’s production of “INTO THE WOODS” at Ritter Park. Temperatures will fall into the 60s by late evening on their way to the 50s on Sunday morning.

Sunday will again feature wall to wall sunshine with highs inching up 85, so a hot but cozy day will be realized.

Monday looks hotter and windier with hazy sun. The stronger the wind the better risk we hit 90.

Rain chances next week spike up Tuesday and Thursday. Temperatures will be warm in the 80 degree range by late week before a downtrend sends cooler, damper weather our way for next weekend.

