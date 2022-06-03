Advertisement

Perfect weather weekend, ‘nuf said!

Top 10 weekend offers season’s best
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -It’s the first weekend of June with outdoor events galore. By summer’s end there will be a bounty of fairs, festivals, parades and concerts. Chances are by Labor Day weekend we will look back on this weekend as the best weather of the whole season!

Saturday will dawn with patchy fog and comfortable air. Thermometers will register near 50 degrees. The early fog and dew will quickly evaporate under the power of the June sun. Temperatures will rise toward 80 with an afternoon sunburn index registering a perfect 10 (highest of the summer season).

Saturday night will be ideal for outdoor fun including the Benny Wilson blues concert in Ashland and H.A.R.T’s production of “INTO THE WOODS” at Ritter Park. Temperatures will fall into the 60s by late evening on their way to the 50s on Sunday morning.

Sunday will again feature wall to wall sunshine with highs inching up 85, so a hot but cozy day will be realized.

Monday looks hotter and windier with hazy sun. The stronger the wind the better risk we hit 90.

Rain chances next week spike up Tuesday and Thursday. Temperatures will be warm in the 80 degree range by late week before a downtrend sends cooler, damper weather our way for next weekend.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sara Hysell faces a malicious wounding charge in connection with an incident that happened...
UPDATE: Woman charged after stabbing
https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx
Youngest COVID-related death reported in West Virginia
The accident happened around 8 a.m. Thursday
Eastbound lanes of I-64 reopen following rollover accident
WSAZ Investigates | Deadly Deficiencies
WSAZ Investigates | Deadly Deficiencies
Norris was charged with obstructing official business, speeding, reckless operation, expired...
Police chase reaches nearly 100 miles per hour; driver arrested

Latest News

Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Friday, June 3rd, 2022.
First Warning Forecast | A Primo Weather Weekend Is Unveiled
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Friday, June 3rd, 2022.
First Warning Forecast
Brandon Butcher delivers the First Warning Forecast for Friday, June 3rd, 2022.
First Warning Forecast
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Thursday, June 2nd, 2022.
First Warning Forecast | The Transition Begins