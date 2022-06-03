Skydiver breaks state record for number of jumps in a single day

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Todd Crawford has broken the West Virginia record for the most skydiving jumps in one day.

“I feel like a kid on a carnival,” Crawford said.

The old record was set in 2010 with 27 jumps, and Crawford wanted to do more than just break it.

“I want to double it, and then do one more and that one will be special for me because that one more jump will be jump number 500 for me,” Crawford said.

During Friday’s jumps, they were flying at 2,500 feet. Crawford says the feeling he get’s while jumping never gets old.

“I just live by a personal manifesto for myself. Life begins at the end of your comfort zone,” he said.

This day took months of planning and a team of people around him. Those at WV Skydivers helped pack parachutes and anything he needed.

“We’re doing this repetitively over and over so you have to watch out for some complacency, not only with the jumper himself but also with the packers,” said Philip Henry the safety and training advisor.

Crawford would put on his parachute, go up in the plane, jump, land, get a new parachute, run to the plane and do it all over again.

“He’s making one circuit every eight minutes right now, which is pretty good,” Henry said.

Henry was supervising the jumps, making sure Crawford was safe and the packing of the parachutes, which took about 10 to 12 minute for each one.

“It’s checked when they put the rig on. It’s checked before he gets in the plane and before he gets out of the plane. The safety man in the plane right now will do a check on him to make sure things are still in good shape before he climbs out,” Henry said.

His wife Mavi Crawford and 6-week-old son Forest watched from the ground.

“He’s so good at it and he loves it, so it’s exciting to watch him do it,” she said.

Some may think she’d be nervous watching him jump, but she stays calm cool and collected and is excited that he broke the record.

“He’s doing something he loves and he’s great at it, and it’s a thrill to watch,” Mavi said.

If Crawford gets to 55 jumps Friday, which would be 500 for his career, Mavi says she’ll jump for the first time.

“For his 500th jump, I told him I’d do a tandem and he can jump and video it. So, that will be my first jump his 500th jump, and it will be memorable for both of us,” she said.

For the record-breaking 28th jump, Crawford jumped with a big American flag.

“For me it’s about getting out of our comfort zone and experiencing life to the fullest,” Crawford said.

As of 6 p.m. Friday, he had completed 41 jumps and was still going.

A concert at the Fly In Cafe began at 6 p.m. to celebrate the record. Four local bands were performing.

There was no cost, but donations were collected for the Lesage Lions Club.

