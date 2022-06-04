Emotional reaction to the death of Nicholas County Deputy Baker

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A community is mourning the loss of a deputy who lost his life protecting others.

According to the Nicholas County Sheriff Department’s Facebook page, Deputy Tom Baker was killed while responding to a situation around 5 p.m. Friday in the Birch River area.

State Senator Stephen Baldwin told WSAZ that Baker was beloved in the community. “He was a former school resource officer and he was also a family man.”

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin released a statement, “Gayle and I are absolutely heartbroken to hear of the death of Nicholas County Deputy Tom Baker. I know our entire state feels this loss, and we are praying for the Nicholas County community. We extend our deepest condolences to Deputy Baker’s family.”

According to the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Facebook page, Cpl. J. Ellison was also shot. He was struck in the leg. He was treated and released from a nearby hospital.

Sheriff William Nunley says Tyler Kelly, 28, is charged with first-degree murder. He’s now lodged at the Central Regional Jail in Flatwoods.

West Virginia State Police said a second suspect is dead.

