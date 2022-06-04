First Warning Forecast | Beautiful weather continues

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Sunshine, low humidity, and seasonably warm temperatures are a keeper any time of year but especially in early June. Saturday saw all of the above, and Sunday looks to deliver as well. Even as temperatures creep towards the upper 80s on Monday, humidity stays comfortably low. However, this changes starting Tuesday when several weather systems are set to pass, bringing an increase in moisture and therefore renewed rain chances for the rest of the week. If there is a silver lining, it is that the heat will be kept at bay.

Saturday night stays mostly clear and turns cool again with low temperatures in the low to mid 50s. A bit of fog is possible in the river valleys.

Sunday sees a mostly sunny sky with high temperatures climbing to the mid 80s.

On Monday, more sunshine is expected as high temperatures rise to the upper 80s.

By Monday night into Tuesday, showers and thunderstorms are likely as a cold front crosses. High temperatures Tuesday afternoon stay near 80 degrees.

Scattered rain chances remain in the forecast Wednesday through Friday under a partly cloudy sky each day. High temperatures stay fairly steady in the low 80s.

By Saturday, showers and storms may become more widespread, keeping afternoon temperatures in the 70s.

