First Warning Forecast | Stunning weekend ahead!

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The first weekend in June promises to deliver weather-wise with decent sunshine, low humidity, and pleasantly warm afternoon temperatures following a bit of a “chill” in the mornings. While the dry stretch continues Monday, scattered rain chances return Tuesday through the rest of the next week as several systems pass. This keeps the heat at bay as afternoon temperatures hover around seasonable in the low 80s.

Saturday morning starts with a clear sky and temperatures generally in the low to mid 50s, although some readings as low as the upper 40s have been seen in rural spots. Patchy fog is being observed in some river valleys as well.

Plenty of sunshine is expected throughout the day on Saturday as high temperatures rise to the low 80s.

Saturday night stays mostly clear and turns cool again with low temperatures in the low to mid 50s. Patchy fog is possible in the river valleys.

Sunday sees a mostly sunny sky with high temperatures climbing to the mid 80s.

On Monday, more sunshine is expected as high temperatures rise to the upper 80s.

By Monday night into Tuesday, showers and thunderstorms are possible as a cold front crosses. High temperatures Tuesday afternoon stay near 80 degrees.

Scattered rain chances remain in the forecast Wednesday through Friday under a partly cloudy sky each day. High temperatures stay fairly steady in the low 80s.

