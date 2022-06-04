Advertisement

First Warning Forecast | Stunning weekend ahead!

Forecast on June 4, 2022
By Andy Chilian
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 7:01 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The first weekend in June promises to deliver weather-wise with decent sunshine, low humidity, and pleasantly warm afternoon temperatures following a bit of a “chill” in the mornings. While the dry stretch continues Monday, scattered rain chances return Tuesday through the rest of the next week as several systems pass. This keeps the heat at bay as afternoon temperatures hover around seasonable in the low 80s.

Saturday morning starts with a clear sky and temperatures generally in the low to mid 50s, although some readings as low as the upper 40s have been seen in rural spots. Patchy fog is being observed in some river valleys as well.

Plenty of sunshine is expected throughout the day on Saturday as high temperatures rise to the low 80s.

Saturday night stays mostly clear and turns cool again with low temperatures in the low to mid 50s. Patchy fog is possible in the river valleys.

Sunday sees a mostly sunny sky with high temperatures climbing to the mid 80s.

On Monday, more sunshine is expected as high temperatures rise to the upper 80s.

By Monday night into Tuesday, showers and thunderstorms are possible as a cold front crosses. High temperatures Tuesday afternoon stay near 80 degrees.

Scattered rain chances remain in the forecast Wednesday through Friday under a partly cloudy sky each day. High temperatures stay fairly steady in the low 80s.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement officers are on scene of a deadly shooting incident in Nicholas County that has...
Deputy, suspect killed in Nicholas County shooting
WSAZ Investigates | Deadly Deficiencies
WSAZ Investigates | Deadly Deficiencies
Billy Joe Thompson, 53, of Ravenswood, West Virginia, faces charges after a shots-fired incident.
Man arrested after shots-fired incident
Boyd Co. Fiscal Court approves leasing old Sears building for horse racing gaming center
Boyd Co. Fiscal Court approves leasing old Sears building for horse racing gaming center
Shane Bryant is facing a charge of having a weapon under disability, according to the...
Bystander stops man with gun

Latest News

WSAZ Saturday Morning Forecast - Jun 4
Andy's Saturday Morning Forecast - Jun 4
Summery sunrises and sunsets ahead
Perfect weather weekend, ‘nuf said!
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Friday, June 3rd, 2022.
First Warning Forecast | A Primo Weather Weekend Is Unveiled
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Friday, June 3rd, 2022.
First Warning Forecast