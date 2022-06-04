Investigation into deadly crash in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - One person is dead following a motorcycle crash near Union Township, Ohio.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Portsmouth Dispatch Center received a call of a motor vehicle accident along Coal Dock Road early Saturday morning.

Authorities say that Jason Jones, of Waverly, was driving a motorcycle westbound when from the eastbound lanes, Joshua Haislop, of Waverly, drove left of center and struck Jones.

Jones sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash and later died at Adena Pike Hospital.

Police believe that impairment could be a factor in the cause of this crash.

An investigation is underway at this time.

