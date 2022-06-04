Advertisement

Investigation into deadly crash in Pike County

One person is dead following a motorcycle crash near Union Township, Kentucky.
One person is dead following a motorcycle crash near Union Township, Kentucky.(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - One person is dead following a motorcycle crash near Union Township, Ohio.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Portsmouth Dispatch Center received a call of a motor vehicle accident along Coal Dock Road early Saturday morning.

Authorities say that Jason Jones, of Waverly, was driving a motorcycle westbound when from the eastbound lanes, Joshua Haislop, of Waverly, drove left of center and struck Jones.

Jones sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash and later died at Adena Pike Hospital.

Police believe that impairment could be a factor in the cause of this crash.

An investigation is underway at this time.

Keep checking WSAZ.com for more updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement officers are on scene of a deadly shooting incident in Nicholas County that has...
Deputy, suspect killed in Nicholas County shooting
WSAZ Investigates | Deadly Deficiencies
WSAZ Investigates | Deadly Deficiencies
Jail officials confirm Tyler Kelly, 28, is charged with first-degree murder. He’s now lodged at...
Suspect identified and charged in Nicholas County deputy’s death
Billy Joe Thompson, 53, of Ravenswood, West Virginia, faces charges after a shots-fired incident.
Man arrested after shots-fired incident
Taylor Falbo faces child neglect charges after a toddler was found wandering in a roadway in...
Mother faces child neglect charges after toddler found wandering in road

Latest News

One man is behind bars following a shooting inside a home in Charleston.
Police Investigate Shots Fired inside Residence
Law enforcement officers are on scene of a deadly shooting incident in Nicholas County that has...
Name of deputy killed in the line of duty in Nicholas shooting released
One dead after shooting in downtown Charleston
WSAZ Saturday Morning Forecast - Jun 4
Andy's Saturday Morning Forecast - Jun 4