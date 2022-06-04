Mother faces charges related to endangering children

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) -A mother is behind bars after being arrested charges relating to endangering children in Gallia County, Ohio.

Nelida Hernandez faces charges related to endangering children after her one-year child fell from a second-story window area unsecured by a window air conditioning unit, according to the Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin.

It happened just after 10 a.m. on Friday at an apartment complex along Buck Ridge Road.

The child received treatment for their injuries at a nearby hospital and is expected to recover, according to the Sheriff Champlin.

Hernandez is currently lodged at the Gallia County Jail.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for more information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.