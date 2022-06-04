Mother faces child neglect charges after toddler found wandering in road

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A mother faces child neglect charges after deputies found a toddler walking in the road in Boomer, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department said.

Deputies say the child, who was not wearing shoes, stepped out in front of a deputy’s cruiser on Boomer Branch Road. That happened Thursday evening.

Taylor M. Falbo, 22 of Boomer, faces gross child neglect creating risk of serious injury or death charges, according to deputies. She was taken to the Southern Regional Jail.

Investigators say Falbo told them she had gone into another room to change another child’s diaper and didn’t realize the toddler had left the home.

