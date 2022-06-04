Advertisement

Name of deputy killed in the line of duty in Nicholas shooting released

Law enforcement officers are on scene of a deadly shooting incident in Nicholas County that has...
Law enforcement officers are on scene of a deadly shooting incident in Nicholas County that has involved two deputies.(WSAZ/Kim Rafferty)
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Nicholas County Sheriff’s Deputy Thomas Baker was killed in the line of duty on Friday.

Sheriff William Nunley made the announcement Saturday morning.

Deputy Baker died after being shot in the back while responding to a domestic disturbance in the Birch River area around 5 p.m. Friday.

Cpl. Ellison was struck in the leg by the a gunshot. He received treatment of injuries at a nearby hospital.

Upon arrival on scene deputies made contact with the two suspects, Ritchie Holcomb,36, and Tyler Kelly,28, in a camper.

The two came out of the camper talking with deputies. At some point Sheriff Nunley said the suspects became agitated, running back to the camper.

Deputies pursued the suspects into a camper discharging a TASER device, and the suspects then began firing at officers, according to a press release. Sheriff Nunley said the officers backed out of the camper after shots of gunfire continued.

Holcomb died as a result of his injuries.

Tyler Kelly is identified as the second suspect in the shooting. He’s charged with first-degree murder and is being held without bond.

The West Virginia State Police is currently handling the investigation.

For our previous coverage, click here.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement officers are on scene of a deadly shooting incident in Nicholas County that has...
Deputy, suspect killed in Nicholas County shooting
WSAZ Investigates | Deadly Deficiencies
WSAZ Investigates | Deadly Deficiencies
Billy Joe Thompson, 53, of Ravenswood, West Virginia, faces charges after a shots-fired incident.
Man arrested after shots-fired incident
Boyd Co. Fiscal Court approves leasing old Sears building for horse racing gaming center
Boyd Co. Fiscal Court approves leasing old Sears building for horse racing gaming center
Shane Bryant is facing a charge of having a weapon under disability, according to the...
Bystander stops man with gun

Latest News

One dead after shooting in downtown Charleston
WSAZ Saturday Morning Forecast - Jun 4
Andy's Saturday Morning Forecast - Jun 4
Taylor Falbo faces child neglect charges after a toddler was found wandering in a roadway in...
Mother faces child neglect charges after toddler found wandering in road
Officer killed in active shooter incident in Nicholas County
Officer killed in active shooter incident in Nicholas County