Name of deputy killed in the line of duty in Nicholas shooting released

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Nicholas County Sheriff’s Deputy Thomas Baker was killed in the line of duty on Friday.

Sheriff William Nunley made the announcement Saturday morning.

Deputy Baker died after being shot in the back while responding to a domestic disturbance in the Birch River area around 5 p.m. Friday.

Cpl. Ellison was struck in the leg by the a gunshot. He received treatment of injuries at a nearby hospital.

Upon arrival on scene deputies made contact with the two suspects, Ritchie Holcomb,36, and Tyler Kelly,28, in a camper.

The two came out of the camper talking with deputies. At some point Sheriff Nunley said the suspects became agitated, running back to the camper.

Deputies pursued the suspects into a camper discharging a TASER device, and the suspects then began firing at officers, according to a press release. Sheriff Nunley said the officers backed out of the camper after shots of gunfire continued.

Holcomb died as a result of his injuries.

Tyler Kelly is identified as the second suspect in the shooting. He’s charged with first-degree murder and is being held without bond.

The West Virginia State Police is currently handling the investigation.

