Nicholas Co. remembers two recent fallen deputies morning after deadly shooting

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The shooting death of Deputy Tom Baker comes to a department still grieving from the loss of another deputy, Travis Lawson, who died following an off-duty motorcycle accident in May.

Lawson, who was just 22 years old, recently became a deputy.

Coincidentally, a memorial ATV ride was already scheduled to honor Lawson Saturday, the day Baker was identified as the victim in Friday night’s shooting.

The event became a source of healing for the whole community.

“If anyone had any doubt I support law enforcement they know now,” said Ed Hall, who attended the ride despite not knowing either deputy who passed.

The death of Tom Baker made Saturday even more somber

“It was completely shocking in the small community we have, devastated,” said Charlotte Phurphy, who organized the event.

The support of law enforcement in this county runs deep shown by how people come together in good times and in tragedy.

“I was in the military so I took that chance, I’m grateful to all the officers that decided to make this their career and it’s a dangerous career and I feel bad for the families,” Hall said.

“A lot of people ridicule the cops and they need to realize they’re doing their jobs and without them, life would be a lot worse, people don’t realize that.

“To see the whole community come together as a whole we couldn’t ask for anything better,” Phurphy said.

Money raised from Saturday’s memorial ride will go towards Lawson’s family.

A ride planned for later in the summer will benefit the families of late Deputy Baker and Corporal J. Ellison, who is recovering from his injuries.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.