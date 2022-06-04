Advertisement

One dead after shooting in downtown Charleston

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -One man is dead after a shooting in downtown Charleston.

Charleston Police say they found James Daugherty, 27, of Charleston with multiple gunshot wounds, according to a press release.

Daugherty was transferred to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Police say the shooting happened just after 2 a.m. in a parking lot between Hale Street and Kanawha Boulevard.

Anyone with information who was in the parking lot during the shooting is urged to contact the Criminal Investigation Division. To provide information please call metro 911 at 304-348-8111 or CPD at 304-348-6480.

