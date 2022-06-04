Police Investigate Shots Fired inside Residence

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One man is behind bars following a shooting inside a home in Charleston.

According to the Charleston Police Department, officers received the call of shots fired near North Hills Drive around 10 a.m. on Saturday.

When police arrived at the scene, they found signs that multiple gunshots had been fired while a woman and four children were inside the building.

After an investigation, authorities arrested and charged Clyde Brown with being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and wanton endangerment.

The investigation is ongoing.

