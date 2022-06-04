Advertisement

Police responding to shooting incident in Nicholas Co.; officers reportedly involved

West Virginia State Police have confirmed a shooting incident in Nicholas County.
West Virginia State Police have confirmed a shooting incident in Nicholas County.(WRDW)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - State police have confirmed there is a shooting incident Friday night in Nicholas County.

According to West Virginia State Police, it is “a very active scene” at this time.

The Wilderness Fire Department posted on its Facebook page that the incident happened on Holcomb Drive in the Birch River area.

“Reported officers have been involved also -- unknown condition at this time,” the post states.

We’re working to get more details and have crews headed to the scene.

Keep checking WSAZ.com for more information and updates.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sara Hysell faces a malicious wounding charge in connection with an incident that happened...
UPDATE: Woman charged after stabbing
https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx
Youngest COVID-related death reported in West Virginia
WSAZ Investigates | Deadly Deficiencies
WSAZ Investigates | Deadly Deficiencies
The accident happened around 8 a.m. Thursday
Eastbound lanes of I-64 reopen following rollover accident
Norris was charged with obstructing official business, speeding, reckless operation, expired...
Police chase reaches nearly 100 miles per hour; driver arrested

Latest News

Boyd Co. Fiscal Court approves leasing old Sears building for horse racing gaming center
Boyd Co. Fiscal Court approves leasing old Sears building for horse racing gaming center
Todd Crawford breaks state record for number of jumps in a single day
Skydiver breaks state record for number of jumps in a single day
Jury selection underway in case of man accused of fatally shooting police officer
Jury selection underway in trial of man accused of fatally shooting police officer
Jury selection underway in case of man accused of fatally shooting police officer
Jury selection underway in case of man accused of fatally shooting police officer