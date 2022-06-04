Advertisement

Suspect identified and charged in Nicholas County shooting

Brent Kelly was charged with first-degree murder and confirmed he was the suspect taken into...
Brent Kelly was charged with first-degree murder and confirmed he was the suspect taken into custody.(WSAZ)
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NICHOALS COUNTY, W.Va. . (WSAZ) -A suspect in the shooting investigation in Nicholas County that killed one deputy in the line of duty and left another injured has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Jail officials confirm Brent Tyler Kelly, 28, is charged with first-degree murder. He’s now lodged at the Central Regional Jail in Flatwoods.

West Virginia State Police said the second suspect is dead.

Friday evening, the Wilderness Fire Department reported that two Nicholas County Sheriff’s deputies had been shot. Around that time, West Virginia State Police described it as a “a very active scene.” The Wilderness Fire Department posted on its Facebook page that the incident happened on Holcomb Drive in the Birch River area. The incident was reported before 7:45 p.m.

The sheriff’s deputy was shot and taken to a hospital in Summersville. While police say that deputy was shot in the leg, there are conflicting reports about their medical condition.

As many as 100 officers from different agencies, some from as far away as Dunbar and St. Albans, were at the scene.

No other additional information regarding the names of the officers or the second suspect have been released at this time.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ app.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement officers are on scene of a deadly shooting incident in Nicholas County that has...
Deputy, suspect killed in Nicholas County shooting
WSAZ Investigates | Deadly Deficiencies
WSAZ Investigates | Deadly Deficiencies
Billy Joe Thompson, 53, of Ravenswood, West Virginia, faces charges after a shots-fired incident.
Man arrested after shots-fired incident
Boyd Co. Fiscal Court approves leasing old Sears building for horse racing gaming center
Boyd Co. Fiscal Court approves leasing old Sears building for horse racing gaming center
Shane Bryant is facing a charge of having a weapon under disability, according to the...
Bystander stops man with gun

Latest News

Capture your Catch
Capture Your Catch Memorial Day weekend
Funeral held for fallen firefighter
Fallen firefighter laid to rest
Sheriff Chuck Zerkle tells WSAZ that the body was found inside a car outside of St. Mary's...
Body found wrapped in carpet outside hospital; two charged
The construction work is on I-64 in Nitro between mile markers 42 and 44.
Traffic delays expected next week on I-64